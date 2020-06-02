Man, his 2 children test COVID-19 positive in UP

Man, his 2 children test COVID-19 positive in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar,
  • Jun 02 2020, 14:03 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2020, 14:05 ist

Three members of a family tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Tuesday, taking the total number of infected to 54, officials said.

The man and his two children were quarantined after his wife had tested positive for the disease on May 30. The woman is undergoing treatment at the Medical College Begarajpur, District Magistrate Selva Kumari said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here 

The western UP district now has 54 coronavirus patients, the DM said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Uttar Pradesh
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

China delayed releasing COVID-19 info, frustrating WHO

China delayed releasing COVID-19 info, frustrating WHO

Can Trump send the military to quell protest violence?

Can Trump send the military to quell protest violence?

No evidence of COVID-19 losing potency: WHO, experts

No evidence of COVID-19 losing potency: WHO, experts

COVID-19 antibiotics surge will cause more deaths: WHO

COVID-19 antibiotics surge will cause more deaths: WHO

Trump declares he's president of law, order amid unrest

Trump declares he's president of law, order amid unrest

Gilead authorised to market remdesivir in India

Gilead authorised to market remdesivir in India

SRK's foundation comes to rescue of toddler in Bihar

SRK's foundation comes to rescue of toddler in Bihar

Coronavirus: Bengaluru has a testing problem

Coronavirus: Bengaluru has a testing problem

 