Man, his 2 children test COVID-19 positive in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

Three members of a family tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Tuesday, taking the total number of infected to 54, officials said.
The man and his two children were quarantined after his wife had tested positive for the disease on May 30. The woman is undergoing treatment at the Medical College Begarajpur, District Magistrate Selva Kumari said.
The western UP district now has 54 coronavirus patients, the DM said.
