Priynak Kharge grants funds for development of birthplaces of Jnanpith & Bharat Ratna recipients

<p>Kalaburagi: Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge said on Saturday that his department will release Rs 1 crore grant each for the development of the birthplaces of Jnanpith awardees and Bharat Ratna recipients who have contributed to the country by promoting the Kannada language at the national and international levels. </p>.<p>Addressing a press conference, he said that the funds will be released to undertake development works at birthplaces of Jnanpith awardees Kuvempu, Da Ra Bendre, Shivaram Karanth, Masti Venkatesh Iyengar, V K Gokak, U R Ananthamurthy, Girish Karnad and Chandrashekhar Kambar.</p>.<p>Development works will also be taken up at the birth places of Bharat Ratna recipients Sir M Visvesvaraya and Bhimsen Joshi. Priyank, who also holds IT-BT portfolio, said that the department will provide Rs 1 crore to Bharat Ratna recipient scientist C N R Rao’s home city of Bengaluru and works will be carried out in 2-3 months.</p>