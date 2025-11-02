Menu
Priynak Kharge grants funds for development of birthplaces of Jnanpith & Bharat Ratna recipients

Priyank said that the department will provide Rs 1 crore to Bharat Ratna recipient scientist C N R Rao’s home city of Bengaluru and works will be carried out in 2-3 months.
Last Updated : 01 November 2025, 22:23 IST
Published 01 November 2025, 22:23 IST
