Man kills self by bursting firecracker in mouth in Madhya Pradesh

Man kills self by bursting firecracker in mouth in MP

A police officer said the deceased Prajapati took the extreme step as he was tense over some issues

PTI
PTI, Sheopur,
  • Apr 24 2023, 00:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2023, 00:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 24-year-old man killed himself by bursting a firecracker in his mouth in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district on Sunday, police said.

Prima facie, the deceased Brajesh Prajapati was tense as he couldn't pursue higher studies in a big city as his family's financial condition was not good.

A police officer said the deceased Prajapati took the extreme step as he was tense over some issues.

"Prajapati burst a 'sutli' bomb cracker in his mouth when he was in the toilet at around 9 AM. After hearing the sound, his family members rushed in. They shifted the injured man to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead," he said.

A case was registered and further investigation is underway.

Hridyesh, the elder brother of the deceased, said Brajesh was good in studies and a student of B.SC in a local college.

He claimed the financial condition of the family was not good and they couldn't send Brajesh to a big city for studies.

