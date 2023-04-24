Man kills self by bursting firecracker in mouth in Madhya Pradesh

A 24-year-old man killed himself by bursting a firecracker in his mouth in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district on Sunday, police said.
Prima facie, the deceased Brajesh Prajapati was tense as he couldn't pursue higher studies in a big city as his family's financial condition was not good.
A police officer said the deceased Prajapati took the extreme step as he was tense over some issues.
"Prajapati burst a 'sutli' bomb cracker in his mouth when he was in the toilet at around 9 AM. After hearing the sound, his family members rushed in. They shifted the injured man to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead," he said.
A case was registered and further investigation is underway.
Hridyesh, the elder brother of the deceased, said Brajesh was good in studies and a student of B.SC in a local college.
He claimed the financial condition of the family was not good and they couldn't send Brajesh to a big city for studies.
