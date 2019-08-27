Man kills self by consuming poison; films act: Police

A man allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison and had even filmed the act in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, police said here on Tuesday.

Ashish Som (34), the driver of a businessman, took the extreme step on Monday in the Gandhinagar locality under the New Mandi police station area here, they said, adding that the deceased had filmed the act of consuming poison.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him "brought dead", the police said, adding that a case was registered in connection with the incident.