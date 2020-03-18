Man suspected of coronavirus kills self by jumping off Safdarjung Hospital building: Police

COVID-19 suspect jumps off Delhi hospital, kills self

A man suspected to be infected with COVID-19 allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the seventh floor of a Safdarjung Hospital building on Wednesday, soon after he was admitted to the facility here by airport authorities, police said.

"A suspected coronavirus patient committed suicide by jumping from the Safdarjung Hospital. The deceased has been identified as Tanveer Singh, he was admitted to hospital today at 9 pm after returning from Sydney, Australia," said Devender Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West), according to ANI.

The man was brought by the airport authorities as a coronavirus suspect and was immediately put in the isolation ward, hospital sources said.

His samples had been taken and sent for testing, they said, adding the reports are awaited.

He forced open the isolation ward and jumped off the seventh floor of the building, they said. 

