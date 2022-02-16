Man who broke into NSA Doval's residence is mentally ill: Police

An unidentified person was on Wednesday detained by the Delhi Police after he tried to enter National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's residence.

According to a police source, the man appears to be mentally ill. During interrogation, he said that a chip was implanted in his brain and he is being controlled by a remote.

"The man tried to enter the NSA Ajit Doval's residence. However, he was stopped by secrity forces. His questioning is on," the source said, adding that he hails from Bengaluru.

A case will be lodged in this connection.

