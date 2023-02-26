Sisodia's arrest: RAF deployed outside CBI HQ in Delhi

Manish Sisodia's arrest: RAF deployed outside CBI's HQ in Delhi

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has also deployed additional force to prevent untoward incidents

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 26 2023, 21:58 ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2023, 21:58 ist
Security personnel outside the CBI office in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Security has been up outside and around the areas near the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in the national capital after the probe agency on Sunday arrested Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy scam matter following a day-long questioning, an official said.

According to an official, Rapid Action Force personnel have been deployed outside the CBI office to maintain the law and order situation.

Also Read | Manish Sisodia is innocent, his arrest is dirty politics: CM Kejriwal

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has also deployed additional force to prevent untoward incidents.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI after eight hours of questioning.

Earlier on Sunday, Section 144 was imposed in and around the areas near the CBI headquarters to prevent gatherings.

The police had said that it was being done to stop AAP workers from moving closer to the CBI office.

Check out DH's latest videos

CBI
Delhi
Manish Sisodia
Rapid Action Force
India News
AAP

