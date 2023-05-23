Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till June 1

Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till June 1

It also directed the jail authorities to consider his request to provide him chair and table for study purposes

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 23 2023, 11:15 ist
  • updated: May 23 2023, 11:15 ist
Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. Credit: IANS Photo

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia till June 1.

It also directed the jail authorities to consider his request to provide him chair and table for study purposes.

More details are awaited. 
 

Manish Sisodia
Delhi
India News

