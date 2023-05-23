Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till June 1

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia till June 1.
It also directed the jail authorities to consider his request to provide him chair and table for study purposes.
More details are awaited.
