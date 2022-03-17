Sidhu hopes Mann rises to Punjab's expectations

Mann unfurls new anti-mafia era, hope he rises to Punjab's expectations, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Mann was sworn in as the Punjab chief minister on Wednesday

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Mar 17 2022, 16:22 ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2022, 16:22 ist
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Credit: PTI File Photo

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has unfurled a "new anti-mafia era in Punjab" and hoped he would rise to the expectations of the people.

On March 11, a day after the AAP stormed to power in Punjab, winning 92 of the 117 assembly seats, Sidhu had said the people have taken a "very good decision" and "laid a new foundation".

Mann was sworn in as the Punjab chief minister on Wednesday.

"The happiest man is the one from whom no one expects...Bhagwant Mann unfurls a new anti-mafia era in Punjab with a mountain of expectations...hope he rises to the occasion, brings back Punjab on the revival path with pro-people policies... the best always," Sidhu said in a tweet, a day after he resigned as Punjab Congress president.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi had asked its chiefs in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur to resign after the party's drubbing in the just-concluded assembly polls in these five states.

Sidhu, who fought the Punjab assembly polls from the Amritsar East, lost to AAP's Jeevnjyot Kaur by 6,750 votes.

After the assembly poll verdict, Sidhu had welcomed the change ushered by the people of Punjab, while saying people's voice is the voice of God and their verdict should be humbly accepted. 

