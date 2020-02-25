Meeting with Amit Shah was positive, all parties will take steps to restore peace: CM Kejriwal

Meeting with Home Minister positive: Kejriwal

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 25 2020, 13:59pm ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2020, 13:59pm ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (L) greets Union Home Minister Amit Shah as he arrives for a meeting to discuss the prevailing situation in the national capital after violence in northeast Delhi over the amended citizenship law. (Credit: PTI Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah was positive and all parties have stressed on restoring peace in the national capital.

"Meeting with HM Amit Shah was positive and it was decided that all parties will take steps to restore peace," he told reporters after the meeting.

"The police are doing their bit and HM has assured that whatever force is needed, will be provided," Kejriwal said.

Shah on Tuesday held a meeting to discuss the prevailing situation in the national capital after violence in northeast Delhi over the amended citizenship law left seven people, including a head constable, dead.

