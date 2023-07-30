Mentally challenged woman kills teen son in Udaipur

Mentally challenged woman strangles teen son to death in Rajasthan’s Udaipur

Accused Manisha (37) strangled her son Puranjay (14) when he was sleeping.

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jul 30 2023, 19:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2023, 19:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A mentally challenged woman allegedly strangled her minor son to death in Rajasthan's Udaipur on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred in Amba Mata police station area in the morning, they said.

Also Read | Woman murders alcholic husband in Tamil Nadu's Erode

Accused Manisha (37) strangled her son Puranjay (14) when he was sleeping. Shortly after this, she called the police control room informing that she had murdered her son, police said.

The police rushed to the spot and detained the woman. Her husband, a businessman, had gone for a morning walk when the incident occurred, they said.

“The family said that Manisha had been mentally disturbed for some time and her treatment was going on. The woman could not give any satisfactory answer as to why she murdered her son,” police said.

The matter is being investigated further.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Udaipur
Rajasthan
India News
Crime

Related videos

What's Brewing

The Atlantic is at risk of circulation collapse

The Atlantic is at risk of circulation collapse

Kosovo: Graffiti rejuvenates Pristina's concrete jungle

Kosovo: Graffiti rejuvenates Pristina's concrete jungle

BCCI may start sale of tickets for World Cup by Aug 10

BCCI may start sale of tickets for World Cup by Aug 10

J&K: Decline in local recruitment brings down militancy

J&K: Decline in local recruitment brings down militancy

Organ donation: Long waiting lists, winding procedures

Organ donation: Long waiting lists, winding procedures

ISRO readying to launch more 'exciting' missions: Chair

ISRO readying to launch more 'exciting' missions: Chair

Rajasthan: Tiger cub named after Paralympic medallist

Rajasthan: Tiger cub named after Paralympic medallist

 