Mere mention of UP CM's name gives criminals the shivers: Rajnath lavishes praise on Yogi Adityanath

Singh, a senior BJP leader, unveiled a statue of Adityanath's religious guru Avaidyanath here

  • Sep 24 2021, 18:57 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2021, 18:57 ist
union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (L) alongside UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI File Photo

Lavishing praises on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said no one can cast doubts on his honesty and that mere mention of his name gives criminals the shivers.

Describing Adityanath as a personality who can play multiple roles, Singh said he is working for strengthening both 'sanatan dharma' and the state.

Underlining that there should be proper law and order to ensure development, Singh said, "Criminals start shivering on hearing Yogi's name and their hearts start beating fast."

"No one can doubt Adityanath's honesty, even if they are sleeping," he said.

At a press conference in Delhi when asked if the BJP has decided that Adityanath will be its face for the UP assembly polls, party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi shot back if there is any doubt about it.

"Do you have any doubt about this? This is very much visible," he said.

Uttar Pradesh goes to assembly polls early next year.

Singh, a senior BJP leader, unveiled a statue of Adityanath's religious guru Avaidyanath here.

He said Adityanath is walking on the path shown to him by his religious guru.

Singh also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his strong leadership and said after consulting him, he has given instructions to armed forces personnel not to initiate any attack but to give befitting reply to any instigation from other countries.

Singh also recalled his student days at Gorakhpur University and said he had long association with Gorakhnath peeth head Avaidyanath.

Speaking at the event, CM Adityanath hailed Singh and said that working along with Prime Minister Modi, he has strengthened the security of the country.

