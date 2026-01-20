'France prefers respect over bullies': President Emmanuel Macron at Davos

<p>French President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/emmanuel-macron">Emmanuel Macron</a> on Tuesday said the European Union should not bend to "the law of the strongest" and that it was staggering the bloc was having to contemplate using its "anti-coercion instrument" against the United States.</p>.France says US action against Greenland could endanger EU trade: Report.<p>"We do believe that we need more growth, we need more stability in this world, but we do prefer respect to bullies," Macron told the World Economic Forum in Davos, speaking in English.</p><p>"We do prefer science to (conspiracies) and we do prefer rule of law to brutality." </p>