MES worker dies by suicide in Army camp in J&K’s Samba

MES worker dies by suicide in Army camp in Jammu & Kashmir's Samba

The body has been shifted to a hospital for post-mortem and cops have started inquest proceedings.

PTI
PTI, Samba/Jammu,
  • Jul 30 2023, 13:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2023, 13:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 22-year-old civilian worker allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself with a rope inside an army camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district on Sunday, officials said.

Sunil Kumar, a resident of Batala area in Punjab’s Gurdaspur, was found hanging with a ceiling fan inside his room in the camp at Bari Brahmana, the officials said.

They said Kumar, who was posted at Military Engineer Services (MES) power station, had apparently died by suicide during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

However, the motive behind Kumar taking such an extreme step was not known immediately, the officials said, adding that police have shifted the body to a hospital for post-mortem and also started inquest proceedings. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Suicide
India News
Jammu and Kashmir
Samba

Related videos

What's Brewing

ISRO readying to launch more 'exciting' missions: Chair

ISRO readying to launch more 'exciting' missions: Chair

Organ donation: Long waiting lists, winding procedures

Organ donation: Long waiting lists, winding procedures

Man Utd agree to sign Denmark's Hojlund from Atalanta

Man Utd agree to sign Denmark's Hojlund from Atalanta

Mahisha Dasara: Parallel celebrations to Mysuru Dasara

Mahisha Dasara: Parallel celebrations to Mysuru Dasara

Rajasthan: Tiger cub named after Paralympic medallist

Rajasthan: Tiger cub named after Paralympic medallist

‘Hrudaya Vaishalya’ for cardiac care in rural K'taka

‘Hrudaya Vaishalya’ for cardiac care in rural K'taka

Oppenheimer read Gita deeply. He wasn’t a believer

Oppenheimer read Gita deeply. He wasn’t a believer

 