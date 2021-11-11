Militant gunned down by forces in encounter in J&K's Kulgam

An unidentified militant was killed on Thursday in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
Acting on specific inputs about the presence of militants in Chawalgam area of Kulgam in south Kashmir, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.
As the forces were conducting the searches in the area, the militants fired upon them, he said.
The forces retaliated leading to an encounter in which a militant was killed, the official said.
He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra was being ascertained.
The operation is going on and further details were awaited.
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Now silent under Taliban, a Kabul cinema awaits fate
Study shows RNA-based therapy protects mice from Covid
'Sooryavanshi' rakes it in, enters Rs 100 crore club
COP26: Why the climate agreement is being criticised
Instagram will soon ask you to take break from it
SpaceX crew launch marks 600 space travellers in 60 yrs
Bengaluru scientists help detect flare from black hole
DH Toon | Learning to weep in front of camera is ideal!