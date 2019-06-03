Militant, OGW killed in Shopian encounter

A militant and an over-ground-worker (OGW) were killed in a shootout between security forces and ultras at a village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district late last night, officials said on Monday.



A police official said that militants travelling in a vehicle (JKO3E-0397) jumped a check post set up by the army men of 44 Rashtriya Rifles in Moolu Chitragam village, 56 km from here, and opened fire on the soldiers.



“The fire was immediately returned, leading to a brief shootout,” he said and added two bodies were recovered from the site during searches in the area.



"The slain militant has been identified as Firdous Ahmad Bhat and the OGW as Sajad Ahmad Dar, both belonging to neighbouring Kulgam district.



The police categorise anybody who supports the militants as an OGW. A person providing a safe house, passage, information or acting as a messenger for militants automatically comes under the radar of the police as an OGW.



The latest encounter came just three days after three militants were killed and a paratrooper injured on May 31 in the same district.



Over 100 militants of various groups and 59 force personnel have been killed in militancy violence in the Valley this year. According to official figures, 101 militants were killed from January 1 till May 31, which is higher than the corresponding period of 2018 when 71 militants were killed.



During the first five months of this year, May witnessed highest 28 killings of militants followed by 22 in February, 21 in March, 17 in January and 12 in April.



“On an average, 20 militants have been killed in each month so far,” a police official said and added 25 among them were foreigners and 76 local militants.



The deceased militants were affiliated with Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Toiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Ansar Gazwat-ul-Hind, an al-Qaeda affiliate in Kashmir and Al-Badr.



At least 59 force personnel were also killed in the militancy violence in the Valley in from January to May. Of 59 killings of forces men, highest 44 belonged to paramilitary CRPF, nine Army men and six policemen.



However, despite the killing of over 100 militants, around 275 militants are still active in the valley. J&K Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh recently said about 275 militants were active in the Valley and of them 100 to 115 were locals and remaining foreign militants.