Minor girl's body exhumed, sent for autopsy over rape suspicion

Girl's body exhumed, sent for autopsy on rape suspicion

The deceased was found dead, hanging by a noose, at her home on Monday

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 27 2023, 14:40 ist
  • updated: May 27 2023, 16:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The grave of a minor girl belonging to a minority community in Aligarh's Bahadurpur village was dug up over suspicion that she was raped before her death.

As per an India Today report, the deceased was found hanging by a noose, at her home on Monday. 

The family, assuming that she had killed herself, concluded the last rites and had buried the body. 

The brother of the girl, Shahrukh, who couldn't make it to the burial in time as he worked out of town in Bihar, was suspicious about her death. 

On reaching home, he was informed by neighbours that they noticed several bite marks on his sister's body during the bathing ritual.

Suspecting foul play in the circumstances of her death, Shahrukh approached the police demanding that an autopsy of his sister's body to confirm whether her suicide was triggered by rape.

The report added that officials from the Iglas police station promptly exhumed the girl's body from the grave in the presence of a magistrate.

The body was sent for postmortem and accordingly, further investigations will be taken up.
 

Uttar Pradesh
India News

