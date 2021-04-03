Minor SC girl dies by suicide after gang-rape in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut

A minor girl, belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), died by suicide allegedly after she was gang-raped by four youths in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district.

According to the police sources here, the minor, a 10th standard student at a local school, was on her way home after her tuition classes when she was kidnapped by four youths, one of whom was her classmate, on Friday.

The victim was taken to an abandoned house in the village where she was gang-raped by them, sources said.

The minor narrated the incident to her parents on reaching home and later locked herself in a room before allegedly consuming some poisonous substance She was rushed to the hospital where she died a little later, sources said.

Police said that she has left a suicide note in which she named two of the four accused. ''Both the named accused have been arrested...we are trying to trace the other two, who are absconding,'' said a senior police official in Meerut.

The family members, however, claimed that the victim was 'poisoned' by the culprits. The police said that the suicide note purportedly written by the victim would be examined by the experts to ascertain if it was her handwriting.

The incident triggered sharp reactions from the Opposition parties, which accused the Yogi Adityanath government of failing to control crimes against women in the state.

''This government has failed completely on the law and order front...incidents of crimes against women have risen sharply under this regime,'' said senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Sunil Singh Sajan.