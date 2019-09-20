Mirwais, four others released on bond in Kashmir

Five political leaders of Kashmir who were under detention were released after they signed a bond.

The leaders were released with the undertakings that they will not get involved in any political activity after their release, according to a report of The Hindu.

Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, two former legislators of the National Conference, one former legislator of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a People’s Conference leader were among the ones who were released.

“If a person detained under Section 107 of the Cr.PC signs a bond and then violates it, legal proceedings, including arrest, can be initiated. The prohibited activities include giving political speeches,” said the official to The Hindu.

While five have signed the bond, there are 36 other detainees who are firm at not signing the bond.

The 36 detainees including the former bureaucrat-turned-politician Shah Faesal, Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Lone and PDP youth wing leader Waheed Para have denied to sign the bond.

In August approximately 3,000 leaders of Jammu and Kashmir were detained after Amit Shah announced abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state. Amongst them two-third were released subsequently.

“So, effectively, around 1,000 persons are still detained and that includes troublemakers and habitual pelters of stones who have more than five-six cases registered against them,” said another government official to The Hindu.

