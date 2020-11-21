DDC: 'Centre sabotaging non-BJP parties participation'

Modi govt sabotaging participation of non-BJP parties in DDC polls: Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba's allegations came as major political parties in the Valley blame lack of a level-playing field for the elections

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Nov 21 2020, 14:44 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2020, 14:57 ist
Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti. Credit: AFP Photo

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday accused the Centre of "sabotaging" the participation of political parties other than the BJP in the District Development Council (DDC) polls in Jammu and Kashmir by not allowing them to campaign freely.

Mehbooba's allegations came as major political parties in the Valley, including the NC and the PDP, blame lack of a level-playing field for the elections, accusing the administration of locking up their candidates in accommodations at several places and not allowing them to campaign.

"GOI sabotaging participation of non BJP parties in DDC polls. PDPs Bashir Ahmed despite having adequate security has been detained at Pahalgam on the pretext of security. Today is the last day for filing nominations & have spoken to DC Anantnag for his release @manojsinha_," the PDP chief said on Twitter.

Police have said the candidates were being provided collective security and put up in secure areas as providing security to every candidate was difficult.

Inspector-General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the candidates are provided a double escort and the security forces guard an area where they want to visit and campaign after leaving their secure accommodations.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mehbooba Mufti
Jammu and Kashmir
BJP

What's Brewing

Try these delectable non-vegetarian dishes at home

Try these delectable non-vegetarian dishes at home

Germany's anti-mask movement draws strange bedfellows

Germany's anti-mask movement draws strange bedfellows

Stories that stones tell us

Stories that stones tell us

'Trove' of Bob Dylan papers sell for $495K

'Trove' of Bob Dylan papers sell for $495K

1,000-yr-old Hassan temple's idol broken

1,000-yr-old Hassan temple's idol broken

Trump's chances of overturning Biden win faces setback

Trump's chances of overturning Biden win faces setback

 