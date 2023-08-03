Molotov cocktails hurled at 2 mosques in Haryana's Nuh

Molotov cocktails hurled at two mosques in Haryana's Nuh

No one was injured in the incidents that took place around 11:30 pm on Wednesday night.

PTI
PTI, Gurugram,
  • Aug 03 2023, 09:42 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2023, 09:44 ist
Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal activists burn an effigy during a protest against the violence in Haryana's Nuh district, in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Motorcycle-borne assailants hurled Molotov cocktails at two mosques in Tauru in Haryana's Nuh district last night, police said on Thursday.

No one was injured in the incidents that took place around 11:30 pm on Wednesday night, they said.

Also Read — Speeding car hits several bike riders in Haryana's Panchkula

While one of the mosques is located near Vijay Chowk, the other is near a police station. Both mosques suffered some damage.

Soon after information was received about the incidents, fire brigades were rushed to the two mosques and the fire was doused, police said.

A bangle shop in Palwal district's Minar Gate market was also set on fire by unidentified assailants, they said.

Prohibitory orders are in place in both Nuh and Palwal districts, in view of the communal violence that erupted in Nuh on Monday after a mob tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession.

Mobs killed a cleric, torched an eatery and vandalised shops as communal violence that began in Nuh spilled over into neighbouring Gurugram on Tuesday.

Six people have died so far in the violence, 116 people have been arrested and 90 detained, according to the Haryana government.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Haryana
India News
Vishva Hindu Parishad

Related videos

What's Brewing

Typhoon Khanun snaps power to 1.66 lakh homes in Japan

Typhoon Khanun snaps power to 1.66 lakh homes in Japan

Bear or human? China zoo clarifies after viral video

Bear or human? China zoo clarifies after viral video

Former tour dancers accuse Lizzo of harassment

Former tour dancers accuse Lizzo of harassment

Nandini sixth 'most-chosen' FMCG brand in India: Report

Nandini sixth 'most-chosen' FMCG brand in India: Report

DH Toon | All guns, no roses

DH Toon | All guns, no roses

Canada PM Trudeau and wife Sophie separate after 18 yrs

Canada PM Trudeau and wife Sophie separate after 18 yrs

Italian keeper Buffon hangs up gloves after 28 years

Italian keeper Buffon hangs up gloves after 28 years

Colossus whale may have been heaviest animal ever

Colossus whale may have been heaviest animal ever

Spat over ghee for Tirupati laddus spills out of K'taka

Spat over ghee for Tirupati laddus spills out of K'taka

Explained | What is a supermoon?

Explained | What is a supermoon?

 