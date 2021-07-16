Monsoon Session of Delhi Assembly from July 29

Monsoon Session of Delhi Assembly to start from July 29

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 16 2021, 23:49 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2021, 23:57 ist
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI File Photo

The AAP government Friday decided to convene a two-day Monsoon Session of the Delhi Assembly starting July 29, officials said.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday.

"A two-day session will be convened on July 29 and 30. Subject to exigencies of business, the sittings of the House may be extended," a senior government official said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Aam Aadmi Party
Monsoon Session
Arvind Kejriwal

Related videos

What's Brewing

PM Modi inaugurates 3 new attractions in Ahmedabad

PM Modi inaugurates 3 new attractions in Ahmedabad

Sanitation worker clears RAS exam in a tale of grit

Sanitation worker clears RAS exam in a tale of grit

Dutch ethical hackers on a mission to fix the internet

Dutch ethical hackers on a mission to fix the internet

Tamas to Badhaai Ho: Sureka Sikri’s best performances

Tamas to Badhaai Ho: Sureka Sikri’s best performances

Young Afghans confront Taliban on Clubhouse

Young Afghans confront Taliban on Clubhouse

World Snake Day: Identifying the 'Big Four'

World Snake Day: Identifying the 'Big Four'

Father-son duo’s passion for snake conservation

Father-son duo’s passion for snake conservation

Church in honour of Maradona opens its doors in Mexico

Church in honour of Maradona opens its doors in Mexico

 