Monsoon Session of Delhi Assembly to start from July 29

The AAP government Friday decided to convene a two-day Monsoon Session of the Delhi Assembly starting July 29, officials said.
The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday.
"A two-day session will be convened on July 29 and 30. Subject to exigencies of business, the sittings of the House may be extended," a senior government official said.
