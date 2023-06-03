Over 5 kg heroin airdropped by Pak drone near Amritsar

More than 5 kg heroin airdropped by Pakistani drone recovered near International Border in Amritsar

The seizure was made by a joint team of the Border Security Force and the Punjab Police, a BSF spokesperson said

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Jun 03 2023, 15:29 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2023, 17:01 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Security forces on Saturday recovered more than 5 kilograms of heroin that was airdropped by a Pakistani drone near the International Border in Punjab's Amritsar.

The seizure was made by a joint team of the Border Security Force and the Punjab Police, a BSF spokesperson said.

Around 2:50 am, the joint team heard the buzzing of the unmanned aerial vehicle and dropping of the consignment on the outskirts of Rai village in Amritsar, he said.

During a search of the area, they recovered five packets of heroin from a field. An iron ring was also found attached to the consignment, he said.

The recovered consignment weighs around 5.50 kilograms.

India News
Chandigarh
Amritsar
Narcotics
Drugs
Drones
Pakistan
Drug abuse

