Chouhan dines with children orphaned by Covid on Diwali

MP CM Chouhan dines with children orphaned by Covid-19, gives them Diwali gifts

Chouhan and his wife Sadhna Singh hosted a party at the CM's official residence here on Sunday night where such children from the Bhopal division were invited

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Oct 24 2022, 14:48 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2022, 14:48 ist
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan lights earthen lamps with children, who lost their parents during the onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic. Credit: PTI Photo

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrated Diwali eve by having dinner with more than 400 children orphaned by Covid-19 and assured them all help from the government for their education.

Chouhan and his wife Sadhna Singh hosted a party at the CM's official residence here on Sunday night where such children from the Bhopal division were invited. "This is your mama's (maternal uncle) house," the chief minister said, adding that he wanted the children to enjoy, be happy and cheerful.

The CM and his wife sang and danced with the children on Bollywood numbers. They had dinner with the kids and gave them gifts. Chouhan told the children not to worry about their education and other needs and assured all support from the government while wishing them a bright future. He said the government would pay the fees of professional courses which they pursue after passing out from school.

Madhya Pradesh
Bhopal
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
BJP
India News
Diwali

