MP: Payments with Rs 2k notes at petrol pumps increase

MP: Rise in payments with Rs 2,000 notes for fuel at petrol pumps in Indore

Some of the customers have been paying in Rs 2,000 notes while buying fuel worth only Rs 100 for their two-wheelers

PTI
PTI, Indore,
  • May 22 2023, 14:32 ist
  • updated: May 22 2023, 14:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty Images

Days after the RBI's announcement of withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes, there has been a five-fold rise in payments with this denomination for fuel purchase by customers at petrol pumps in Indore, an office-bearer of a petrol pumps association claimed on Monday.

Some of the customers have been paying in Rs 2,000 notes while buying fuel worth only Rs 100 for their two-wheelers, he said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday made a surprise announcement of withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes, but gave the public time till September 30 to either deposit the Rs 2,000 notes in accounts or exchange them at banks.

Also Read: Bengaluru liquor stores, hotels see more Rs 2,000 notes

The RBI said it had asked banks to stop issuing Rs 2,000 notes with immediate effect.

Talking to PTI, Indore Petrol-Pump Dealers Association president Rajendra Singh Vasu said, "Payments in Rs 2,000 currency notes by customers for fuel purchase at petrol pumps has increased by at least five times. But, it is not a matter of concern for us as these notes can be easily exchanged in banks.”

He said there have been some customers paying in Rs 2,000 currency notes for fuel worth only Rs 100 for their two-wheelers.

"Since most of the customers make payments online these days, the availability of lower denomination currency notes at petrol pumps is not a major problem," Vasu said.

There are 275 petrol pumps in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh, he informed.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Madhya Pradesh
Reserve Bank of India

Related videos

What's Brewing

Nepali climber ties record with 27th Everest summit

Nepali climber ties record with 27th Everest summit

Ways to make the future sustainable

Ways to make the future sustainable

Climate activists turn Rome's Trevi Fountain black

Climate activists turn Rome's Trevi Fountain black

DiCaprio and Scorsese score raves at star-packed Cannes

DiCaprio and Scorsese score raves at star-packed Cannes

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends grandson's graduation

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends grandson's graduation

'Drishyam' franchise to be remade in South Korea

'Drishyam' franchise to be remade in South Korea

 