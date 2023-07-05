MP: Video shows woman clinging on car, 3 cops suspended

MP: Three cops suspended after video shows woman clinging to bonnet of moving car

Madhya Pradesh's home minister confirmed the action taken against the policemen while speaking to reporters in Bhopal on Wednesday.

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Jul 05 2023, 15:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2023, 15:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A video of a woman clinging to the bonnet of a moving car in which police were shifting suspected drug peddlers in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district has gone viral, prompting the state government to suspend three policemen.

Speaking about the incident, Narsinghpur superintendent of police Amit Kumar said a police team had gone to Gotegaon town on Monday to nab drug peddlers after receiving a tip-off.

"When the police personnel were bringing two accused to the police station in a car, a woman held onto the car's bonnet," he said.

The SP said the video shows the car moving very slowly and entering the gate of a police station.

"We have taken cognisance of the viral video and suspended three policemen," home minister Mishra said.

