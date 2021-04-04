Ansari presented himself as ‘saviour of Muslims'

Mukhtar Ansari presented himself as ‘saviour of Muslims’ and got foreign funds, alleges UP minister

Punjab's home department had recently asked the Uttar Pradesh government to take Ansari’s custody from Rupnagar jail on April 8

PTI
PTI, Ballia,
  • Apr 04 2021, 22:13 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2021, 22:13 ist
Mukhtar Ansari. Credit: PTI/file photo

Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swaroop Shukla on Sunday claimed that gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari received foreign funding as he presented himself as “saviour of Muslims”.

Speaking to reporters here, the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs hit out at the former regimes of the SP, BSP and Congress for not doing enough to punish people like Ansari.

"… the former governments of the state used to shield him (Ansari) for Muslim appeasement. As a result of this, his ‘mafia raj’ continued. The Yogi Adityanath government is making efforts to punish him, and has broken his financial empire,” he said.

Also Read | Take custody of Mukhtar Ansari by April 8: Punjab to UP govt

"Time has come for Ansari to get the punishment for the crimes he has committed. That is why he is feeling afraid now. He got foreign funding as he used to present himself as saviour of Muslims," Shukla said but failed to give any proof for his claim.

Punjab's home department had recently asked the Uttar Pradesh government to take Ansari’s custody from Rupnagar jail on April 8, with BSP MP Afzal Ansari on Sunday saying that his brother's "safety" is now the responsibility of the judiciary and the Adityanath dispensation.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has also set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe into the issue of fake documents of the ambulance which was used to ferry Ansari from the Rupnagar jail to a Mohali court recently.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
Punjab

Related videos

What's Brewing

Scientists have put Covid-19 patients in these 3 groups

Scientists have put Covid-19 patients in these 3 groups

Egypt's female ship captain 'blamed for Canal blockage'

Egypt's female ship captain 'blamed for Canal blockage'

Tourist hotspots are opening but not everyone is happy

Tourist hotspots are opening but not everyone is happy

Out at 49, batsman nearly kills fielder who took catch

Out at 49, batsman nearly kills fielder who took catch

When did life first emerge in the universe?

When did life first emerge in the universe?

 