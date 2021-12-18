Muslims in Gurgaon asked to chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'

Muslims in Gurugram asked to chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' by right-wing group

One of the Muslim men at the ground pleaded to the protesting individuals to let them pray in peace, but to no avail

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 18 2021, 12:17 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2021, 14:31 ist
Members of the Muslim community offer Namaz at an open site in Gurugram. Credit: IANS Photo

The Gurugram namaz row showed no signs of stopping, with Hindutva and right-wing groups demanding that Muslims offering prayers at a public ground in the Udyog Vihar neighbourhood chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' if they want to 'stay in Bharat'.

According to a report by NDTV, videos of the incident said to have taken place earlier this week showed the two groups — the Muslims and members of right-wing groups — shouting at one another.

"We will force you... You will have to say it... you will have to say it... you will have to say it," a man in a maroon shirt screamed. "Why can't you say it... Do you live in Pakistan?" one of the right-wing group's members was quoted as saying.

Also Read | Two Congress MLAs object to Khattar's statement over 'namaz'

One of the Muslim men at the ground pleaded to the protesting individuals to let them pray in peace, but to no avail. Other men who had come to offer namaz, responded with their own chants of "Mahatma Gandhi ki... jai, Mahatma Gandhi ki... jai, Mahatma Gandhi ki... jai."

Members of some Hindu outfits have been gathering at sites where the Muslim community offers 'namaz' in open space and raising "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Jai Shri Ram" slogans.

A row erupted in November when BJP leader Kapil Mishra attended Govardhan puja held at a site in Gurgaon's Sector 12A, where Muslims used to offer 'namaz' every week. The puja was organised by Samyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti. Following which, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that he would not tolerate such practices.

Three years ago, the district administration had designated 37 sites in Gurugram city for Muslims to offer Friday namaz after which there were protests by some Hindu groups. A few months ago, one group started protests against the prayers offered in the open after which there have been protests on Fridays for the past several weeks.

(With PTI inputs)

Haryana
gurugram
India News
namaz

