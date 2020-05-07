Nearly 3,500 migrants workers reach Uttar Pradesh by trains

Over 3,400 migrant workers arrived in Uttar Pradesh from different parts of the country by Shramik special trains on Thursday, officials said,

As many as 1,220 migrants arrived in Banda district by from Surat in Gujarat, 1,192 arrived in Lucknow from Bengaluru and 1,079 arrived in Barabanki from Hyderabad.

According to Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Banda, Santosh Bahadur Singh, "The Shramik special train from Surat arrived in Banda at 6.40 am.”

“All the 1,220 labourers after undergoing thermal scanning, are being sent by roadways buses," he said.

Of these migrant labourers, 1,070 are from Banda and the rest from Fatehpur, Chitrakoot, Mahoba and Hamirpur, the ADM said, adding that they will be kept in 14 days of quarantine before being sent to their home.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC), managing director, Rajshekhar, said that a bus from Jalandhar arrived in Lucknow on Wednesday at 11.45 pm with migrant labourers.

For them 38 buses were deployed and 1,164 passengers were sent to Bahraich, he said.

Another train from Bengaluru arrived in Lucknow at 6.40 am on Thursday with 1,192 passengers, who were sent in 43 buses to Sonbhadra, Ghazipur, Gonda, Balrampur, Pratapgarh, Amroha, Ambedkar Nagar, Moradabad, Gorakhpur, Khushinagar and Deoria, the managing director said.

Another train from Hyderabad reached Barabanki on Thursday at 6.30 am with 1,079 passengers. They were sent in 40 buses to their destinations, including Barabanki, Hardoi, Lucknow, Sitapur, and Lakhimpur, he said.