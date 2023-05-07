NEET aspirant dies in accident on way to exam in Uttar Pradesh

An 18-year-old NEET aspirant on his way to an exam centre was killed after his motorcycle was hit by a truck in Sarsawa area on Sunday, police said.
The National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) was conducted on Sunday.
Ruchit Kamboj, a resident of Mohalla Durga Colony, was travelling to Deoband with his friend when the accident occurred, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI.
Kamboj sustained serious head injuries while his friend escaped with minor injuries, he said.
A police team took Kamboj to a hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.
The driver of the truck abandoned the vehicle and fled, police said, adding that the body has been sent for postmortem.
