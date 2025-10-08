<p>Jalandhar: AAP national convener <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/arvind-kejriwal">Arvind Kejriwal</a> on Wednesday said upgrades in the power sector are underway at a scale in Punjab, and promised there will be no power cuts from next summer.</p><p>He was addressing a gathering after laying the foundation of a power transmission and distribution unit.</p><p>Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accompanied him at the event.</p><p>"Ninety per cent of people in Punjab get free electricity," Kejriwal, who waived power charges up to a point even in Delhi when he was the chief minister, said.</p>.AAP names industrialist Rajinder Gupta as its candidate for Rajya Sabha bypoll in Punjab.<p>He said farmers in Punjab are getting at least 8 hours of assured electricity for irrigation, which would soon be increased to all day long.</p><p>"We have now moved to the next step that there should be a 24-hour supply of electricity," he said.</p><p>Kejriwal said the infrastructure upgrades involve laying 25,000 km of new power cables, 8,000 new electric transformers, and 77 new power sub-stations.</p><p>"Infrastructure upgradation is being done at a massive scale. The entire system will be modern. In the next summer, there will be no power cuts in Punjab," he claimed.</p><p>The politician blamed the previous Congress and SAD-BJP governments for not improving the power distribution and transmission network in the state.</p>