Negative Covid report must for people entering UP from states with high positivity rate

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday made a negative coronavirus report or vaccination certificate mandatory for those entering the state from areas having more than three per cent weekly positivity rate.
Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters said it would be applicable for all those coming by air, rail or road routes from such states.
All those coming from other states having weekly positivity rate more than three per cent will have to produce a negative RT-PCR report not older than four days or vaccination certificate of both doses, Prasad said.
"The restriction is only for the states having high weekly positivity rate of over three per cent. There is no restriction for other states," he said, adding that the number of active cases in the state has come down to 1,093 in Uttar Pradesh.
