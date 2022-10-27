Warmer overheating kills newborn in Rajasthan hospital

Newborn girl dies at govt hospital in Rajasthan due to warmer overheating

The incident occurred in the Mother and Child Hospital of the Mahatma Gandhi Government Hospital

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Oct 27 2022, 15:24 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2022, 15:25 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A newborn girl has died due to overheating of a warmer at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of a government hospital in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, officials said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday in the Mother and Child Hospital of the Mahatma Gandhi Government Hospital where another baby was also injured. 

The services of two contractual nursing staffers who were on duty in the NICU have been terminated with immediate effect and an inquiry committee has been formed, a hospital official said.  

The baby who died was 21-day old. Being underweight she was admitted to the NICU on October 5.

She was kept in the warmer on Tuesday night and died in the early hours of Wednesday. Her family members created a ruckus over the death following which action against contractual employees was taken and the inquiry committee was formed. 

"Based on the report of the committee, further action will be taken," the official said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rajasthan
India News
newborn
Hospital

What's Brewing

Now, equal pay for men, women cricketers in India

Now, equal pay for men, women cricketers in India

In Pics| India's stunning 'Blue Flag' certified beaches

In Pics| India's stunning 'Blue Flag' certified beaches

DH Radio | Delayed BBMP polls to bring storm...

DH Radio | Delayed BBMP polls to bring storm...

Climate pledges 'nowhere near' enough for 1.5C: UN

Climate pledges 'nowhere near' enough for 1.5C: UN

 