Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

‘Will place strong and competitive bid in coming months': Adar Poonawalla confirms interest in buying RCB

The business tycoon had earlier sparked rumours with a cryptic post. But on Thursday (January 22) he clearly made his intentions clear .
Last Updated : 22 January 2026, 13:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 January 2026, 13:55 IST
Sports NewsCricketIndian Premier LeagueRCBRoyal Challengers BangaloreDiageo IndiaVijay MallyaAdar PoonawallaLalit ModiKSCAChinnaswamy Stadium

Follow us on :

Follow Us