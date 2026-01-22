<p>Business tycoon <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/adar-poonawalla">Adar Poonawalla</a> has expressed a 'strong' interest to buy Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rcb">Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)</a>.</p><p>The Serum Institute chief had earlier sparked rumours with a cryptic post about his interest to buy the Bengaluru-based franchise, who won their maiden IPL crown last year. </p>.'At the right valuation, RCB is a great team' | Adar Poonawalla sparks purchase bid with cryptic post.<p>But on Thursday (January 22) Poonawalla clearly made his intentions quite clear with a post on X. </p><p>"Over the next few months, will be putting in a STRONG and COMPETITIVE bid for <a href="https://x.com/RCBTweets">@RCBTweets</a>, , one of the best teams in the IPL," said Poonawalla in a post which was reposted multiple times.</p>.<p>The talk of a sale first emerged first in June 2025, after RCB’s maiden IPL title win was followed by a stampede outside the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA)-owned Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru that resulted in the loss of 12 lives.</p><p>Then former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ipl">IPL</a> chairman Lalit Modi claimed on X that owners present Diageo may be ready to off-load the franchise.</p><p>RCB's stocks had increased after they ended their 17-year-old wait by clinching their maiden IPL title which propelled the franchise's valuation to $269 million, and helped them dethrone 'sentimental favourites' Chennai Super Kings from the top spot.</p><p>It is worth mentioning that with Virat Kohli as its longstanding face, RCB remains one of the IPL's most valuable and high-profile franchises, though the June tragedy cast a shadow over its historic triumph.</p>.IPL matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium: Venkatesh Prasad places onus on RCB.<p>Business tycoon Vijay Mallya had owned RCB right from its inception before liquor barons Diageo Plc bought them in 2016.</p><p>The 19th edition of IPL will start on March 31. Doubts continue as to where RCB would host their home matches despite KSCA president Venkatesh Prasad urging the franchise to have it at Chinnaswamy Stadium itself, owing to their huge fan base in Bengaluru.</p>