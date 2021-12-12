Newly recruited JeM militant killed in Kashmir

A newly recruited militant of Jaish-i-Muhammad outfit was killed in an encounter with security forces in Awantipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday.

“#AwantiporaEncounterUpdate: 01 unidentified #terrorist killed. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow (sic),” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

The gun fight broke out in Baragam area of Pulwama during wee hours today after the security forces cordoned off the area following inputs about the presence of militants there, reports said.

A police official said as the security forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter in which one ultra was killed.

The slain militant was identified as Sameer Ahmad Tantray of Bargam, Awantipora affiliated with the JeM. Tantary, according to police, had joined militant ranks on November 2 and was a C- category militant.

154 militants have been killed in the Valley so far this year, of which 132 were locals and 22 Pakistanis. In 2020, the number of militants killed in the Valley stood at 195. According to official estimates over 200 militants were still active in the Valley.

“Among the active militants, 80 are believed to be from Pakistan and more than 120 are locals. Between January and July this year, 76 locals picked up arms and by now the number may have reached 100,” a senior police officer said.

Watch the latest DH videos: