NIA files chargesheet against seven Khalistani narco smugglers

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Saturday filed a chargesheet against seven alleged Khalistani narco smugglers in a Jammu court.

Gurpartap Singh, Sham Lal, Ajeet Kumar alias Kala, Bishan Das alias Raju, Jasraj Singh, Subhash Chander and Gurbaksh Singh, alleged Babbar Khalsa International operatives have been named in the chargesheet filed before a special NIA court in Jammu.

A spokesperson of the NIA said charges under section 8 read with sections 21, 23, 25, 27 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, Section 120B of Indian Penal Code and sections 17, 18, 38, 39 and 40 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 were filed against the accused.

The case, filed in September 2020, pertains to the seizure of huge quantity of drugs and arms including, 61 kgs of heroin, 1.2 kgs of opium along with two pistols, three magazines and 100 rounds, which was recovered at International Border, near RS Pura, Jammu

The NIA had re-registered the case as RC-05/2020/NIA /JMU dated 26.11.2020 and taken up the investigation,” the NIA statement said.

It said that the investigation in the case has revealed that the seven chargesheeted accused in this case were part of a narco-terror module of the BKI, a Sikh militant organization. The prime objective of this module, the NIA investigation reveals, was to raise funds for the BKI through proceeds of narcotics.

“Each member of this module had a unique role and responsibility in execution of this conspiracy. The modus operandi involved smuggling of narcotics and arms/ammunition across the border in Jammu region and further supply and sale of the same in the state of Punjab. The proceeds of narcotics so generated were to be used for funding terrorist activities of BKI,” the NIA probe reveals.

“The arms so smuggled were to be used by members of BKI for violent terrorist acts. After the arrest of the above mentioned accused, further searches were conducted which had led to recovery of drug proceeds of Rs 9,06,300, more arms and ammunition and other incriminating materials,” the NIA statement said, adding that the further investigations are on.