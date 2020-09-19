NIA orders attaching house belonging to arrested JeM terrorist Irshad Ahmed Reshi

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday ordered attaching of a property of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist Irshad Ahmed Reshi, who was arrested by the agency in connection with an attack on a CRPF Group Centre in south Kashmir in 2017

The property, which is a house, is in the name of Irshad Reshi's father Nazir Ahmad Reshi in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The house along with 17 marlas of land, situated in Ratnipora village of Kakapora area in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, was attached as a property that represents proceeds of terrorism and that which has been used for furtherance of activities of the JeM terrorist organisation, an NIA spokesperson said in a statement.

The attaching of the property has been made in exercise of powers granted under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967.

The accused, Irshad Reshi, was an active Over Ground Worker (OGW) of the JeM militant group. He was also a close associate of slain militant and JeM commander Noor Mohammad Tantray alias Noor Trali.

The attack on the CRPF Group Centre at Lethpora in south Kashmir was executed under a conspiracy to avenge the death of Noor Trali, who was killed in an encounter with security forces in December 2017.

Irshad Reshi, who was arrested by the NIA in April 2019, was a key conspirator who provided logistic support like shelter and transport to the militants and conducted reconnaissance of the CRPF Group Centre before the attack.

Five CRPF personnel were killed when JeM terrorists carried out the attack on the CRPF Group Centre during the intervening night of December 30 and 31, 2017.

Three terrorists were killed retaliatory fire.