NIA summons Kashmiri Islamic preacher in terror funding case

Terror funding: NIA summons Kashmiri Islamic preacher

The summons were served to Maulana Rehmatullah Mir Qasim, rector of Darul Uloom Rahimia in Bandipora district.

IANS
IANS, Srinagar,
  • Jun 07 2023, 15:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2023, 15:41 ist
Credit: DH File Photo

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday summoned a Kashmiri Islamic preacher in a terror funding case investigation.

The NIA said in its summons: "It appears that you are acquainted with the facts of this case. You are hereby directed to report at NIA camp office Church Lane Sonwar Srinagar for the purpose of answering certain questions related to the case."

Reports here said the preacher arrived at the NIA office in Srinagar.

