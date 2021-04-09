Night curfew in urban areas of 8 districts in J&K

The night curfew will come into effect from Friday

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ordered on Thursday imposition of night curfew in the urban areas of eight districts, including Jammu and Srinagar, to check the spread of the soaring coronavirus cases.

The night curfew will come into effect from Friday, the office of the Lt governor said.

"Directed the divisional administration to impose corona curfew from 10 pm to 6 am in the urban areas of 8 districts affected by the recent COVID spike," it tweeted.

These districts are Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua, Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam, Anantnag and Kupwara, it said.

The curfew will be in force in the municipal limits of the urban local bodies of these districts. Reasi district will be under close observation for any possible spikes in cases, it added. 

