Nitin Gadkari rolls into Parliament in hydrogen-powered car

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, who has been pushing for the use of alternative fuel-powered vehicles, on Wednesday demonstrated his new hydrogen-based electric car.

Gadkari arrived at the Parliament with his green fuel car, which is first-of-its-kind in India.

"India will soon become a Green Hydrogen exporting country. In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of clean and cutting-edge mobility in India, our government, through the National Hydrogen Mission, is committed to focusing on green and clean energy," he told media persons here.

Green Hydrogen is generated from water, and a vehicle runs on the same. The government is also working towards producing Hydrogen from organic waste, Gadkari said, noting green Hydrogen is cheaper than petrol.

"Besides manufacturing green Hydrogen in India, its refuelling stations will also be established in the country," Gadkari said.

Earlier this month, Gadkari had launched India's first hydrogen-based advanced 'Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)' — Toyota Mirai.

The minister had announced that he would himself use a hydrogen-powered car. "Toyota Company from Japan has given me a vehicle which runs on green Hydrogen. I will use it myself as a pilot project (on alternative fuel)," he said.

