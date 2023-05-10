Nitish, Tejashwi meet Jarkhand CM Hemant Soren in Ranchi

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav called on Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren here on Wednesday.

Kumar along with Yadav reached Soren's residence in Ranchi around 5 pm, an official said.

The meeting is seen as part of Kumar's efforts to bring all non-NDA parties together to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"The meeting among the leaders is on," a JD(U) leader said here.

Ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha spokesperson Vinod Kumar Pandey said two CMs and Yadav would "discuss various matters, including political issues".

The Bihar CM, who snapped ties with the BJP last year, vowing to defeat it in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, has toured many places and met political leaders of various hues as part of his “opposition unity drive”.

Kumar on Tuesday called on Odisha Chief Minister and BJD leader Naveen Patnaik at his residence in Bhubaneswar and held a discussion with him for more than an hour.

Recently, he also held talks with West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.

Kumar and Yadav had in April met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi in the presence of Rahul Gandhi and pledged to bring all opposition parties together for a united front against the BJP.

The JD(U) leader, also held meetings with NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury among others.

Kumar has been maintaining that he had “no prime ministerial ambitions” but said he was looking forward to play a “positive” role in forging opposition unity against the ruling NDA at the Centre.