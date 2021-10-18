'No jobs in Bihar': Tejashwi's barb after J&K killings

'No jobs in state': Tejashwi hits out at Nitish over J&K killings

Earlier, terrorists killed hawker Arvind Kumar Shah of Bihar in Srinagar and a carpenter named Saghir Ahmed of Uttar Pradesh

IANS
IANS, Patna,
  • Oct 18 2021, 08:22 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2021, 09:34 ist
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Credit: PTI File Photo

In wake of two more labourers from Bihar being killed in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav blamed the Nitish Kumar government, saying it was unable to provide jobs in the state.

"Nitish Kumar, who has been ruling the state for the last 16 years, is unable to provide jobs in Bihar. A large number of poor Bihari labourers migrate to other states to earn their livelihood. It is really unfortunate that innocent Bihari labourers were brutally killed in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Also read: Worried about Biharis getting killed in Jammu and Kashmir, Nitish dials Manoj Sinha

On Sunday, militants killed two labourers named Raja Rishidev and Yogendra Rishidev in Kulgam district while another, Chunchun Rishidev, was grievously injured

"The Narendra Modi government had claimed that the terrorism would be end after removal of Section 370. I want to ask PM Narendra Modi and BJP to give a statement on the gruesome attack of militants," Tejashwi Yadav said.

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar has announced Rs 2 lakh each as ex-gratia to the labourers' family members, who live in Banka district, and expressed his grief.

"We have talked to Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha and expressed deep concern over the attack on Bihari labourers," he said in a statement.

Earlier, terrorists killed hawker Arvind Kumar Shah of Bihar in Srinagar and a carpenter named Saghir Ahmed of Uttar Pradesh in Pulwama.

Shah was also a native of Banka district and worked as a street food vendor in Srinagar. His brother had died due to Covid three months ago.

Check out latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jammu and Kashmir
Bihar
Nitish Kumar
Srinagar
Pulwama
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dirtier trains, less newsprint: Energy crisis fallout

Dirtier trains, less newsprint: Energy crisis fallout

Why the 9-storey police quarters in Bengaluru tilted

Why the 9-storey police quarters in Bengaluru tilted

Covid after effect? Hospitals treat kids with pale feet

Covid after effect? Hospitals treat kids with pale feet

Mild tremors shake life's big foundation

Mild tremors shake life's big foundation

DH Toon | Congress fighting G23 leaders or BJP?

DH Toon | Congress fighting G23 leaders or BJP?

Hard test for Bengaluru's skeletal cycling lane network

Hard test for Bengaluru's skeletal cycling lane network

 