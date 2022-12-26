No nikah if there's song, dance at wedding: UP clerics

No 'nikkah' if there is song and dance at wedding: UP cleric

Singing and dancing at weddings was not a part of Islamic culture and amounted to over spending money, the cleric said

PTI
PTI, Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh),
  • Dec 26 2022, 11:15 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2022, 11:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Clerics in Bulandshahr district have announced that they will not solemnize 'nikah' if there is singing and dancing in the weddings. "If a wedding has a DJ, singing and dancing, we will not solemnize the nikah," said Qazi-e-shahr Maulana Aarif Qazmi, after addressing a meeting of Ulemas and cleric.

He later told the reporters that singing and dancing at weddings was not a part of Islamic culture and amounted to over spending money on the occasion.

He said that the Ulemas wanted to rid the Muslim society of social evils and ensure that the girl's side is not made to bear additional financial burden.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

wedding
Muslim Clerics
India News
Uttar Pradesh

What's Brewing

In Buffalo, even the rescuers needed rescuing

In Buffalo, even the rescuers needed rescuing

Science Twitter needs a new home

Science Twitter needs a new home

Rising Covid cases likely to keep markets volatile

Rising Covid cases likely to keep markets volatile

A small step for biker boy, a giant leap for a family

A small step for biker boy, a giant leap for a family

Need to reskill engineers for electric mobility

Need to reskill engineers for electric mobility

Rise in rural distress

Rise in rural distress

DH Toon | 'Amrit Kaal' and India's progress

DH Toon | 'Amrit Kaal' and India's progress

 