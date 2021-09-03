No one will die of hunger in Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi

No one will die of hunger in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath

Yogi made these remarks while transferring Rs 836.55 crore to 55.77 lakh beneficiaries of the National Old Age Pension Scheme

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Sep 03 2021, 01:28 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2021, 01:28 ist
UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI File Photo

No one will be deprived of basic necessities or die of hunger in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath proclaimed on Thursday.

The chief minister also expressed his government’s resolve to ensure that “every poor farmer, elderly people and destitute women get the benefits of the government’s welfare schemes without any discrimination”.

Yogi made these remarks while transferring Rs 836.55 crore to 55.77 lakh beneficiaries of the National Old Age Pension Scheme.

“I am happy to inform you that out of these beneficiaries, there are 4.56 lakh new beneficiaries. The quarterly instalment is being sent to these accounts for the first time,” Adityanath said in a digital event.

Describing elderly people as “our guide” due to their “wealth of experience”, the chief minister said, “The elderly people's needs of ration and medical treatment at the time of illness are being looked into.”

“Not only this, an Elderly Helpline 14567' (Elderline) has been specially set up and any senior citizen can contact and get the help 24×7,” he added.

"The central and state governments are working with a sense of service to manage the life and livelihood of each and every senior citizen," he said.

Adityanath also had a digital interaction with the old-age pension beneficiaries of various districts and inquired about their health.

He also asked district magistrates to provide the benefits of Ayushman Bharat or the Chief Minister Jan Arogya Yojana to every needy person.

Claiming that elderly people were neglected by earlier governments, the chief minister lamented that “No one used to pay attention to them".

"But today many efforts are being made for the happy life of old people," he said. He added that over 29 lakh new elderly people have been able to join the old-age pension scheme in the last four years. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Yogi Adityanath
India News
Indian Politics
Uttar Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

New Yorkers count cost of devastating rainfall

New Yorkers count cost of devastating rainfall

China's mentally ill yearn to step from the shadows

China's mentally ill yearn to step from the shadows

Three ways to lose weight - which one suits you best?

Three ways to lose weight - which one suits you best?

ABBA: Disco legends who churned out the hits

ABBA: Disco legends who churned out the hits

Are Covid vaccines 'unnatural' or 'synthetic'?

Are Covid vaccines 'unnatural' or 'synthetic'?

Can breakthrough infections lead to long Covid-19?

Can breakthrough infections lead to long Covid-19?

Efforts on to rescue girls soccer team from Afghanistan

Efforts on to rescue girls soccer team from Afghanistan

How a robot's gaze can affect the human brain

How a robot's gaze can affect the human brain

This wearable tracks skin hydration, bone density

This wearable tracks skin hydration, bone density

 