No specific report about new losses in JK: MHA

The government on Wednesday said there is "no specific" report from Jammu and Kashmir regarding the "new losses" due to security and communication clampdown after the revocation of its special status.

This was disclosed by Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy in a written reply to a question raised by CPI(M) MP K Somaprasad in Rajya Sabha, who asked whether the government has take note of the burden, loss of income and jobs of people of the union territory following the restriction imposed in recent days and if government intends to declare a compensation package for those who lost jobs and earnings.

Reddy said people of Jammu and Kashmir have "suffered from terrorist violence and separatism supported from across the border" for the past many decades.

"On account of article 35A and certain other constitutional provisions, people of this region were denied full rights enshrined in the Constitution and the benefits of various central laws that were being enjoyed by other citizens of the country. As a result, full economic potential of the region could not be realized by the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh regions for the last 70 years," he said.

Defending the abrogation of special status, he said all such aspects have been addressed and people of Jammu and Kashmir "can now realize full potential" of the economy like in other parts of the country. "Due to these recent decisions, certain precautionary measures taken initially have already been substantially relaxed. There is no specific report received from the Government of Jammu and Kashmir regarding any new losses on account of such preventive steps taken as a short-term measure," he said.

To another question by CPI(M)'s Elamarom Kareem, Reddy said 5,161 people were arrested under preventive sections, including stone pelters, miscreants, overground workers, separatists and political workers since August Kashmir Valley. Out of these, 609 persons are presently under detention and out of which approximately 218 are stone pelters, he said.

Replying to a question by Muslim League's Abdul Wahab, he said no person has died due to police firing in law and order related incidents following the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. However, 197 persons have been injured in law and order related incidents.

During the same period, three security force personnel and 17 civilians have been killed in terror-related incidents while 129 persons got injured.

To another question, he said there has been no increase in expenditure on the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir ever since the abrogation of Article 370.