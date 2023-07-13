Delhi: Govt offices, schools to stay shut till Sunday

Non-essential govt offices, school, colleges to remain closed in Delhi till July 16: DDMA

Private establishments across the city are advised to work from home.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 13 2023, 15:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2023, 15:11 ist
Locals wade through the flooded Monastery market following monsoon rains, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

With Yamuna levels rising to a record high, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday directed that non-essential government offices, schools and colleges be closed till Sunday, officials said.

The decision was made at the DDMA meeting held at the L-G Secretariat here on Thursday.

Watch | Delhi-NCR rain | Yamuna river swells, water level crosses danger mark

"Commercial establishments around Kashmere Gate to be asked to close till Sunday. Buses coming to ISBT will stop at Singhu Border, and DTC buses will ferry people from there," the officials added.

Several key areas in Delhi, including the Secretariat housing the chief minister's office, were flooded on Thursday, impairing normal life and traffic movement as authorities scrambled to lead rescue and relief efforts.

The Yamuna flowed at 208.53 metres at 10 am on Thursday, breaking the 45-year-old record, officials said.

