Northern Railways to end 52-year legacy of serving food in Parliament; ITDC to take over

The Northern Railways will hand over the reins of the Parliament canteen to ITDC on November 15, bringing to an end its 52-year legacy of serving food to Parliamentarians.

A letter from the Lok Sabha Secretariat has asked the Northern Railways, which has been serving food in the canteen since 1968, to pack up and move on from the Parliament premises by that time.

The India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), the government’s tourism arm, runs the luxury five-star Ashok Group of hotels.

"The competent Authority has desired that the operations of the catering units in Parliament House Estate (Parliament House Parliament House Annexe & Parliament Library Building and paties mide and outside PHE providing services to dignitaries) be taken over by ITDC 15.11 2020," the letter stated.

"The Northern Railway may, accordingly, hand over the electronic gadgets viz Computers Printer etc. provided by the Lok Sabha Secretariat to ITDC and furniture items, equipment gadgets etc to CPWD for being handed over by them to ITDC," it said.

The process to find a new vendor was started last year and in July this year, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel and officials of ITDC to discuss the issue.

Officials at ITDC said they have been instructed to keep a special focus on the “quality of food” which should suit both “common people as well as dignitaries”.

At present, the canteen serves around 5,000 people during every session. It has a total of 48 food items on its menu for lunch and evening snacks.

While matters relating to catering arrangements in the Parliament House Complex are typically decided by a joint committee on food management, in the 17th Lok Sabha, however, the food committee has not been constituted.

The final decision was taken by Speaker Birla, who has taken personal interest in ensuring that better quality food is served in the canteen and also to end subsidies.

An end to subsidies is expected to lead to annual savings of approximately Rs 17 crore to Parliament.