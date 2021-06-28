'Not a matter for SC', CJI declines to consider plea for probe into forceful conversion of Hindus in Mewat

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider a PIL alleging forceful conversion of Hindus and atrocities over them by the dominant Muslim community in district Nuh, Mewat of Haryana.

“This is not a matter for the Supreme Court to take," a bench, presided over by Chief Justice N V Ramana, said.

A Lucknow-based advocate, Ranjana Agnihotri and others sought a probe by the CBI or the NIA into "forceful conversion of Hindu residents, and illegal execution of sale deeds of Hindus properties, rape of Hindu women and minor girls, the encroachment made on public land, the conditions of temples, religious places, and cremation grounds".

The plea filed through advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain claimed that the fundamental rights of Hindus residing in district Mewat, Nuh in Haryana were being continuously eroded by members of the dominant Muslim community.

“The state government, as well as district administration and local police, have failed to exercise the powers vested in them by law due to which the life and liberty of every Hindu and particularly the women and Dalits are in jeopardy and they are bound to lead life under sword of dominant group," the plea claimed.

It alleged that Muslims under the patronage of Tablighi Jamaat had gradually increased their strength and Hindus had come down from 20 to 10-11 per cent since the last census 2011.

“A number of Hindus have been forcibly converted to Islam and a number of Hindu women and minor girls have been abducted and raped. The Hindu women are not safe at all. The Muslims at a large number have committed atrocities on members of Schedule Caste," the PIL alleged.