Now adopt animals at Delhi zoo

Now adopt animals at Delhi zoo

Interested people can download a form available on the Delhi zoo's website, fill up and send it to the administration

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 05 2022, 17:13 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2022, 17:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

People, educational institutions and private companies can now adopt animals at the Delhi zoo and help in wildlife conservation efforts at the facility, officials said on Wednesday.

The animal adoption scheme, which was in the works for the last five years, was launched recently and is open to the general public, corporate sector, celebrities, educational Institutions etc.

Interested people can download a form available on the Delhi zoo's website, fill up and send it to the administration following which an agreement will be signed between the two parties.

The Kolkata Zoological Garden, Mysore zoo, Karnataka; Nandankanan zoo, Odisha; and Vishakhapatnam zoo have successfully implemented the scheme.

Delhi Zoo Director Dharamdeo Rai said Oil India has adopted two rhinos for Rs 6 lakh each for a year. A large number of people have shown interest in adopting birds, snakes and even elephants.

Also Read | Much-loved dog breeds are just as likely to bite as banned ones

The involvement of people will help the zoo create awareness about the plight of the endangered species. Their contribution would help improve the existing facilities for the animals, Rai said.

The adoption cost ranges from Rs 700 per year for a zebra finch bird to Rs 6 lakh per year for lion, tiger, rhino and elephant.

Adoption of leopard, hippopotamus, striped hyena would cost Rs 3.6 lakh, Rs 3 lakh and Rs 2.4 lakh, respectively.

The adopters will be given a membership card once they make the payment.

Using the card, the adopter along with up to five family members can visit the adopted animal once in a month.

The name of the person or the company's logo will feature in a signage in front of the adopted animal's enclosure.

The zoo will also provide a certificate to the adopter on successful completion of the adoption membership tenure. PTI GVS NB NB

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi zoo
India News
Animals

What's Brewing

What is click chemistry that won chemist trio Nobel?

What is click chemistry that won chemist trio Nobel?

James Bond franchise turns 60: Who will be 007 next?

James Bond franchise turns 60: Who will be 007 next?

Receding ice leaves Canada's polar bears at rising risk

Receding ice leaves Canada's polar bears at rising risk

Taste of Qatari hospitality: Traditional Arabic coffee

Taste of Qatari hospitality: Traditional Arabic coffee

Delhi factory makes soft toys from cigarette butts

Delhi factory makes soft toys from cigarette butts

Renewables grew to meet global energy demand: Study

Renewables grew to meet global energy demand: Study

Twitter deal crucial to creating 'everything app': Musk

Twitter deal crucial to creating 'everything app': Musk

Hit by NASA, Dimorphos has 6,000-mile long debris trail

Hit by NASA, Dimorphos has 6,000-mile long debris trail

‘Adipurush’ in trouble over depiction of deities, CGI

‘Adipurush’ in trouble over depiction of deities, CGI

 