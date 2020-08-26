NSUI members begin hunger strike demanding postponement of NEET-JEE

Members of the Congress-affiliated NSUI on Wednesday began an indefinite hunger strike demanding the postponement of the NEET-JEE and fee waiver for six months for students during the pandemic.

The president of National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Neeraj Kundan and president of the Delhi wing of the students' body commenced the hunger strike along with eight other members.

They are also demanding that varsities should not hold exams during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Last week, the NSUI had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding the postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and promoting final year students on the basis of past performance.

Top Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have requested the government to defer the all-India medical and engineering entrance examinations taking into consideration the concerns raised by a section of students and parents amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia too has appealed to the central government to cancel the medical and engineering entrance exams.

India's coronavirus tally rose to 32.34 lakh on Wednesday with 67,151 more people testing positive for the infection, while the recoveries have surged to 24,67,758, the Health Ministry said.